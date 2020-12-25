First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RNLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

