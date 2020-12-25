First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.42. 14,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 74,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.