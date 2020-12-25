First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.