First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.36. 116,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 74,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.