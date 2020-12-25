First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

