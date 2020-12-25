First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FTLB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

