First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FDNI)

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

