First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of DVLU opened at $17.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

