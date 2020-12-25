First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

