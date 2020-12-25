First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 70,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 275,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.