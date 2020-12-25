First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

