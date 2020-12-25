First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $55.74 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

