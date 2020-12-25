First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 75,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000.

