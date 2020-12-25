First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BICK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.