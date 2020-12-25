First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
BICK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.
About First Trust BICK Index Fund
