First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.821 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 126,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

