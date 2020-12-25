First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.87

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 9487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

