Financial Analysis: Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shore Community Bank and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Bank has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Community Bank and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 3.11 $80.36 million $2.55 12.96

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

National Bank beats Shore Community Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

