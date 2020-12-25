FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 410,253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 151,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.