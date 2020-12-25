Feellike Market Capitalization Reaches $142,775.39 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,775.39 and approximately $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00687919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00180849 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00100939 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

