FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,018.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,018.00, but opened at $979.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,034.00, with a volume of 12,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 999.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.