Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $724.28

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.28 and traded as high as $750.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 44 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $14.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

