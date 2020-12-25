FantasyGold 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $304,653.00 and $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00684772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00164447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00360109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00100374 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

