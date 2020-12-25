Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $337.66 and last traded at $335.08. 4,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

