Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,004,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $171,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

