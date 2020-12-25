Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

EXTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 537,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $861.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

