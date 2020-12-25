ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,363 DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth $599,000.

NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $3.81 on Friday. DPW Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

