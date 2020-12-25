ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $187,000 Investment in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sogou by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.17 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

