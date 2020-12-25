ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $151,000 Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 242.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,573 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Precigen were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 26.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGEN opened at $10.02 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

