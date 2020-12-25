ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,663 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $18,008,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $827,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.