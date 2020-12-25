ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

