EXMR Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000374 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

