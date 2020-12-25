Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 619,641 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 374,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

