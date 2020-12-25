Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Evolent Health worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $16.30 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

