Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $2.77. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 123,149 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

