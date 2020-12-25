Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Down 12.7%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 2,106,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 478,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

