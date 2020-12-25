Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Down 12.7%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 2,106,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 478,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
EVGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.
About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
