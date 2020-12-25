EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.