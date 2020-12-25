Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $23.36 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $23.36 million and $976,682.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,677,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,536,912,880 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

