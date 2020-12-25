Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.75. 11,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 9,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $467,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 551.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

