EtherGem Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $327,627.54 and approximately $48,571.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.