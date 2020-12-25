Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0120

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $660,371.49 and $84,311.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,142,526 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

