Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $256.44

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.44 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.04.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.