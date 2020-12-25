Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

SIVB opened at $375.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $379.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.