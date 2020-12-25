Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of ESTE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.