Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.