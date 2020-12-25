Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE:EQX opened at C$13.30 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

