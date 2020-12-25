Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerpac’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same by 1.9%. The company will benefit from its focus on growth initiatives and exit from non-profitable businesses in the years ahead. Also, its focus on product innovation, coupled with its restructuring and cost-saving actions, is likely to prove beneficial. Further, the company stands to gain from its acquired assets, market share gains and higher commercial efficiency. However, in the past three months, the company has underperformed the industry. Lower oil & gas prices and the challenges associated with the pandemic adversely impacted its sales performance in the last reported quarter. For fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

EPAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

