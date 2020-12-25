Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Downgraded by Gabelli

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) was downgraded by Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

