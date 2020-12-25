Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.89

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 162322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The company has a market capitalization of C$697.31 million and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

