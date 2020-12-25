Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) Trading 4.9% Higher

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 163,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 632,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$43.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

