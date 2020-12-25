EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
NYSE:EME opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $92.49.
In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.