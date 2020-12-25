EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.